14 lava-and-gas producing fissures after volcano eruption in Hawaii

Photo taken on May 8, 2018 shows the smoke rising from a lava-and-gas producing fissure at Leilani Estate in Pahoa, Hawaii, the United States. The eruption of Kilauea volcano has caused 36 structures destroyed and hundreds of people evacuated. There are 14 lava-and-gas producing fissures in Leilani Estates, after the two new ones formed Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Soliders of Hawaii Army National Guard block the road to Leilani Estate in Pahoa, Hawaii, the United States on May 8, 2018. The eruption of Kilauea volcano has caused 36 structures destroyed and hundreds of people evacuated. There are 14 lava-and-gas producing fissures in Leilani Estates, after the two new ones formed Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

