Chinese-built highway in Raula, Fiji

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/10 13:42:22

A Chinese worker inspects the Nabouwalu road in Raula, Fiji, April 29, 2018. Thanks to the construction and upgrade by a Chinese company, Fiji's Nabouwalu road, once dusty in the dry season and bogged down in the wet season, has now become a modern and high-quality highway.(Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)


 

A vehicle runs on Nabouwalu road in Raula, Fiji, April 29, 2018. Thanks to the construction and upgradation by a Chinese company, Fiji's Nabouwalu road, once dusty in the dry season and bogged down in the wet season, has now become a modern and high-quality highway.(Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)


 

Posted in: CHINA
