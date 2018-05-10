Chinese-built highway in Raula, Fiji

A Chinese worker inspects the Nabouwalu road in Raula, Fiji, April 29, 2018. Thanks to the construction and upgrade by a Chinese company, Fiji's Nabouwalu road, once dusty in the dry season and bogged down in the wet season, has now become a modern and high-quality highway.(Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

A vehicle runs on Nabouwalu road in Raula, Fiji, April 29, 2018. Thanks to the construction and upgradation by a Chinese company, Fiji's Nabouwalu road, once dusty in the dry season and bogged down in the wet season, has now become a modern and high-quality highway.(Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)