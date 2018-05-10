Multiple attacks on police stations in Kabul kill 7, wound 17, standoff underway

Anti-government militants launched complex offensives on two police stations in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday and so far seven people were confirmed dead and 17 injured, while clashes continue between militants and security forces in downtown Kabul.



According to police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai, two militants equipped with arms and suicide vests targeted a police station in Police District 13 in Dashti Barchi locality at 11:30 a.m. local time. After hours of fighting, six people including two police personnel and two attackers were killed and nine others including two police personnel sustained injuries.



In a span of 20 minutes, another group of militants targeted a police station in Police District 10 in Shahri Now locality in downtown Kabul.



According to an official, one person was killed and eight others injured while operations are underway to eliminate the attacking militants.



Interior Minister Wais Barmak in talks with reporters confirmed that standoff is underway and Unit of Special Forces have been trying to eliminate the attackers and bring the situation under control.



The Islamic State outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack on the police station in Police District 13.



Clashes between security forces and militants are continuing in Police District 10 and the Taliban group has reportedly claimed responsibility.

