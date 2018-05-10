Two-thirds of S.Koreans support parliamentary ratification of Panmunjom Declaration: poll

Almost two-thirds of South Korean people supported a parliamentary ratification of the Panmunjom Declaration, which was announced after the third inter-Korean summit, a poll showed Thursday.
According to the Realmeter survey, 65.5 percent of respondents favored the National Assembly's ratification of the Panmunjom Declaration, in which the two countries agreed to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula
and build a peace regime on the peninsula.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s top leader Kim Jong Un met on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom, signing and announcing the Panmunjom Declaration.
Calls mounted for the ratification to enforce the inter-Korean agreement regardless of political situations by making it into law.
The result was based on the survey of 500 voters conducted Wednesday. It had 4.4 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.
Over half of supporters for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party opposed the ratification, but it won a widespread support from all regions, ages and political supporters, including those aged over 60 and people living in the North Gyeongsang province that has long been regarded as a political home turf for the Liberty Korea Party.