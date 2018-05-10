Brazil's Temer highlights administration's achievements

Brazilian President Michel Temer has published a video highlighting the achievements of his administration.



In the video, published in the president's official Twitter account on Wednesday, Temer highlighted the figures released the day before by state-control oil and gas giant Petrobras. Petrobras' net profit in the first quarter of 2018 increased, and the company had its best quarterly results since early 2013.



Its market value also reached record-high levels, indicating a recovery from the heavy losses suffered with the fall in oil prices and the corruption scandals involving the company.



"Like we recuperated Brazil in two years, we also recuperated Petrobras," the president said.



Temer also mentioned the good results announced by the Post Company and the Brazilian Development Bank's (BNDES) decision to anticipate the payment of loans they contracted with the treasury department.



"It was the Post Company's first profit since 2013," he said.



Earlier this week, Temer also praised his administration's work in a business event, saying that his government carried out less than two years of reforms, which had been studied for two decades. However, several of the reforms made by Temer's administration have been highly controversial and severely criticized.

