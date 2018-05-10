Quake-hit Hanzhong takes on new look

Tourists visit a newly-built town in Ningqiang County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2018. On May 12, 2008, the 8.0-magnitude earthquake, which centered in southwestern Sichuan's Wenchuan County, severely affected parts of neighboring Shaanxi's Hanzhong City in northwest China, causing different degrees of damages to buildings, road traffic and other infrastructures in these areas. After ten years of active reconstruction, a new Hanzhong has risen from the earthquake ruins and takes on a new look now. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on May 7, 2018 shows a bullet train moving on a bridge in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows the newly-built buildings in Mian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 7, 2018 shows the residential district on the outskirts of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.