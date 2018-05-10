Venezuela won't recognize US sanctions, says official

Venezuela does not recognize any sanctions imposed on the country without UN authorization, president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday.



On Monday, the US Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions against the oil-rich South American country, this time against three Venezuelan nationals and 20 companies.



"We do not recognize sanctions aside from those duly imposed by the Security Council, in keeping with the United Nations charter," Rodriguez told reporters in Caracas. "The United States always maintains its unilateral posture of not respecting multilateral agencies while trampling on international law," said Rodriguez.



The administration of US President Donald Trump is pursuing "arbitrary and coercive" measures against Venezuela, she said.



The United States has stepped up pressure on the South American country in the lead up to general elections on May 20, in which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is up for reelection.



On the same day the sanctions were announced, US Vice President Mike Pence called on the Washington D.C.-based Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Venezuela's membership.



Venezuela has rejected Washington's measures as attempts to interfere in its internal affairs.

