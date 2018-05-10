22 injured in cylinder explosion in northern India

At least 22 people have been injured in a cylinder explosion in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, police said Thursday.



The incident took place inside a popular sweet outlet near the Nagrota Surian bus stand in the state's Kangra district.



"The cylinder exploded late Wednesday evening when many people were inside the shop. Some 22 people, including four women, sustained burn injuries in the explosion," a police official said.



While 21 people were admitted to a government hospital in Tanda, one injured is undergoing treatment at Sukhsadan Hospital in Pathankot town due to his serious condition, he added.



"A probe has been ordered into the incident. We will book the shop owner if it's found that the blast was due to negligence," the official added.

