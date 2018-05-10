Ex-Anbang Insurance chairman gets 18 years for fraud, embezzlement

A court in Shanghai sentenced Wu Xiaohui, former chairman and general manager of Anbang Insurance Group, on Thursday to 18 years in prison for fundraising fraud and embezzling corporate funds.



Wu was also deprived of his political rights for four years, and had 10.5 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of his assets confiscated, according to the Shanghai Municipal No. 1 Intermediate People's Court.



His illegal gains and yields they generated will be retrieved, the court said.



The court said Wu embezzled 10 billion yuan from Anbang's insurance fund, and police have frozen Wu's bank accounts, properties and other assets. Wu also defrauded Anbang of 65.2 billion yuan by illegally selling insurance products using fake documents.



The court handed down the sentence following a trial held on March 28. China's insurance regulator announced a takeover of Anbang in February, saying Wu would be prosecuted.



The move was made to maintain normal operations at the company and to protect the interests of consumers, according to a China Insurance Regulatory Commission statement.



"Illegal business practices by Anbang Insurance Group may seriously threaten the solvency of the company," the statement said.



Under Wu, Anbang led high-profile mergers and acquisitions overseas, including the 2014 purchase of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York for $1.95 billion and Strategic Hotels & Resorts for $6.5 billion in 2016, CGTN reported.





