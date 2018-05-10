Singapore seeks equally constructive relationship with next Malaysian gov't: PM

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said here Thursday that they look forward to developing an equally constructive relationship with the next Malaysian government.



According to Lee, Singapore has enjoyed good relations and close cooperation with Malaysia for many years, with successive Malaysian leaders. They look forward to developing an equally constructive relationship with the next Malaysian government, and to work with it to take the bilateral ties forward and benefit the two peoples, Lee wrote in his facebook post.



The prime minister noted that they are following the Malaysian election which was held Wednesday closely.



"As Malaysia's closest neighbor, we have a vested interest in Malaysia's stability and prosperity," he added.



In another development, Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing told the local media the same day that Singapore wishes to work closely with the new Malaysian government so as to continue to push their bilateral relationship forward.

