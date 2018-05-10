Trump greets three US nationals released from the DPRK

President Donald Trump greeted three US nationals, Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk (Tony Kim) and Kim Hak-song, at the Andrews Air Force Base early on Thursday.



The trio, who had been detained in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), returned to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump tweeted on Wednesday.



The former detainees issued a statement, released by the State Department, thanking the US government, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for securing their release.



The three Americans had been in DPRK custody since April 2016, April 2017, and May 2017 respectively due to espionage or "hostile acts."





