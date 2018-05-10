Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"She could not communicate with us in Chinese."So said a police officer in Tongzhou district about a 3-year-old foreign girl who was seen walking about unattended recently. Someone called the police, saying that a little girl appeared to be lost near Wuzixueyuan Lu and that no adult was accompanying her. The police picked up the child and took her to the police station. Since they could not communicate with the child, the police canvassed nearby residential compounds to find her family. Following information from a resident, they found the child's father an hour later. The family comes from Kazakhstan and does business in China. The father said he had not realized that his daughter was missing because the family was busy entertaining guests and did not notice that she had snuck out. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)