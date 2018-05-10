Focus on what you can change



Lindsay married into my aunt's family five years ago (Privacy or filial piety? May 3). When WeChat started to become popular among senior citizens, our family members befriended each other in a big family WeChat group. The atmosphere in the WeChat group always seemed harmonious until I saw a cynical WeChat Moments post from my cousin-in-law, Lindsay, about my aunt.



Obviously, she blocked my aunt from seeing her Moments. But she might not have expected that other family members would see the post and find out that she was speaking bad words behind her mother-in-law's back.



I usually hear complaints from my married friends about their mothers-in-law. They say they would appear too aloof if they do not add their mothers-in-law on WeChat and that after adding them, they hesitate when they want to post something on their WeChat Moments.



I think all this awkwardness and blocking are a result of the natural "emotional gap" between daughters-in-law and mothers-in-law. Based on Chinese tradition, young people should first show respect to their elders and a harmonious relationship is grounded on mutual understanding and compromise. Instead of thinking hard about how to block your mother-in-law from intervening in your cyber life, why not use the time to improve your relationship with her?



Katherin Hu, by e-mail

Vows still sacred to some



The vow is the most touching part of a wedding ceremony. It shows the determination that only death can part the couple and that they will love each other forever (Marriage isn't a safety net, May 8).



Many wedding vows are broken the minute reality sets in. In daily life, we tend to forget about the vow, which is perhaps why the divorce rate in China has risen over the past few years.



It seems that a marriage certificate cannot secure a marriage anymore, let alone an oral vow. For two people who want to live together for the rest of their lives, a vow gives the marriage a sense of holiness. Despite the high divorce rate, I don't think wedding vows are meaningless. On the contrary, I think wedding vows should be further promoted. People should believe that true love exists and that marriage is not a game. I know that fear of becoming a "leftover woman" has more or less pushed many women to get married shortly after meeting their partner. Indeed, lightning marriages are not uncommon nowadays.



One who treats marriage seriously doesn't need anything to secure it. But if they don't, no matter how many vows he or she makes, it will not help.



Peter Sun, by e-mail



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



