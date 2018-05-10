Mother’s Day is a time for children, young and old, to celebrate the women that shaped their lives

Carol Yin (right) poses for a picture with her mother He Ping. Photo: Courtesy of Carol Yin

A little girl takes her mother's bag and mimics the way her mother leaves for work. Photo: Wei Xi/GT







"Mama" is usually one of a child's first words, and also it holds a deep feeling of warmth and love.



When you think of your own mother, some things that come to mind might be her quirky personality traits, her love and her contribution and inspiration to you as her child.



Since Mother's Day is approaching, Metropolitan interviewed children and mothers from a number of countries and regions to share their special stories.



Gu Ye, 35, is a Beijing native and mother of two. She said that while most mothers in China worry more about if their children are wearing enough clothes, her mother is just the opposite.



"Every time I ask for her if it is cold, she just says, 'No, no, no, be quick, be quick. Just go.' And then I get frozen," Gu said.



Bethany Rooney, a US native living in Beijing, thinks her father is a more "normal parent" while her mother is "definitely very quirky."



Matthew Parsons, Rooney's younger brother, agrees.



"She always wants to try different things. When we were kids, she would try to ride our younger brother's toy tricycle," he explained.



Very often, raising kids means one has to give up some of their own time and sometimes even dreams.



Yet for Tiet Parsons, mother of Bethany Rooney, Matthew Parsons and two other boys, that is not the biggest obstacle.



"I found out that you can always do what you want to along with raising kids," she said.



At the age of 59, Di Chunlan, mother of Gu, is still learning new things.



"My mom is learning popular web knowledge like Blockchain and IoT," Gu said, adding that it once again impacted her.



"One day when I arrived home at 11 pm, I opened the door and saw my mom staring seriously at the computer taking detailed notes," she said.



For some more than others, a mother will always influence her children.





Ge Ye receives a kiss from her daughter. Photo: Wei Xi/GT







Wang Jiaxin (center), 97, and her daughters. Photo: Wei Xi/GT







Bethany Rooney (left) and her mother Tiet Parsons show a picture of themselves when they were young. Photo: Wei Xi/GT









Now in her 50s, Han Naijun can still recall that her 97-year-old mother was very fashionable when she was young and had permed, curly hair. However, what influences her most is what her mom is like on the inside.



"I love the sincere way she treats others and her open mind," Han said, adding that in the past, her mother has experienced ups and downs, including the Cultural Revolution (1966-76) when the whole family was labeled as having a "bad background."



Growing up in Vietnam and having moved to the US in the 1970s at the age of 21 with two younger sisters, Tiet Parsons was living a difficult life, but the optimistic attitude she has with her children left a strong influence on Rooney, who is now a kindergarten teacher.



"Throughout my time as a teacher, I have consistently drawn from the examples that my mother has given me about parenting and how to correct, raise and parent children. I use these tools daily when I interact with my students and with their parents when they have questions about parenting," Rooney added.



For 24-year-old Canadian Chinese Carol Yin, she got both "good and bad" traits from her mother.



"I treat people around me with a lot of care. I respect the people around me, and I am nice to everybody. However, I feel like I am also a little bit harsh with the people that I'm close to, which I think is something I took from my mom," she said.



"Every person grows up standing on their parents' shoulders," He Ping, Yin's mother, said, explaining that she regards Yin as the center of her life, which reminds her of her own parents.



After moving to Canada more than 10 years ago, He said she felt guilty about not being able to spend more time with her parents who live in China, which is why when she came to visit this time, she chose to stay longer than usual.



"I don't think distance in geography is the real matter. It is the distance between hearts that matters," she said.



