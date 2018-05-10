





An exhibit at the Amazing China exhibition Photo: Sun Wei/GT











An exhibition of Chinese arts and crafts made its London Craft Week debut on Wednesday.



The exhibition, Amazing China, presents a feast of Chinese art and culture, combining oriental craftsmanship, aesthetics and philosophy.



Around 40 craftsmen from more than 10 Chinese provinces are showcasing around 100 crafts, demonstrating different aspects of the daily lives of Chinese people. There are nearly 30 types of handicraft techniques on display such as ancient painting restoration, ceramics production, carpentry, metalworking, leather carving, embroidery and seal carving.



Xiang Xiaowei, minister counselor for culture at the Chinese Embassy in London, said at the opening ceremony that the Amazing China exhibition and its related series of discussions would demonstrate "the latest achievements in our efforts to recognize China's traditional handicrafts."



Xiang emphasized that the Chinese delegation will continue to work hard to help promote exchanges between Chinese and British craftsmen and institutions, uplifting awareness of brands, knowledge and heritage and traditions in the two countries.



He added that the event itself is sure to enhance collaboration between the craft industries in China and the UK.



The exhibition was organized by the National Base for International Cultural Trade (NBICT), the only entity that provides public services in this field to the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (SHFTZ). Tapping into the potential of existing policies and functional advantages in the SHFTZ, NBICT offers comprehensive services to support operations in a wide range of areas, including international trade fairs, import and export customs brokerage, financial investment, business consulting, policy research and professional training, as well as exhibitions, warehousing and rental services for bonded goods.



Guy Salter, chairman of London Craft Week, told the Global Times that the goal was to showcase some exceptional examples of craftsmanship and creativity from China. He emphasized that although the event was happening in London, it was a global show.



Launched in February 2015, the annual event showcases exceptional craftsmanship through a journey-of-discovery program featuring hidden workshops and unknown makers alongside celebrated masters, famous studios, galleries, shops and luxury brands.



Craft week is scheduled to end on Sunday.