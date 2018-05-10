Delhi police parade ‘space suit’ scammers after NASA claims exposed

The alleged scam was out of this world but Indian police brought a father and son duo down to earth Wednesday when they paraded them in the fake space suits used to convince a businessman to hand over more than $200,000.



New Delhi police released pictures and video of the two accused wearing the silvery suits, after the men were apprehended over claims that they could sell "magical" copper plates to US space agency NASA.



Already on bail accused of selling snakes with "medicinal qualities" for more than $25,000 each, the pair told potential victims they were developing a device which could be used to generate "electricity from thunderbolts."



They promised it would be sold to NASA and India's space agency for hundreds of millions of dollars, police said.



Their fake device was apparently based on rare copper "that had been struck by a thunderbolt" so that it could magnetize rice, police explained.



AFP

