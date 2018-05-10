AI learns to take shortcuts: study

A computer program modeled on the human brain learnt to navigate a virtual maze and take shortcuts, outperforming a flesh-and-blood expert, its developers said Wednesday.



While artificial intelligence (AI) programs have recently made great strides, spatial navigation has remained a challenge.



It requires the recalculation of one's position, after each step taken, in relation to the starting point and destination - even when traveling a never-before-taken route.



Navigation is considered a complex behavioral task, and in animals is partly controlled by a sort of onboard GPS driven by "grid cells" in the brain's hippocampus region.



These cells have been observed firing in a regular pattern as mammals explore a new environment.



In a new study published in the journal Nature, AI researchers said they had developed a "deep neural network" which they trained to navigate towards a goal in a virtual maze.



When shortcuts were introduced, the AI automatically took the shorter route.



AFP

