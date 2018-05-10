Police spray paint ‘drug-dealing family’ on homes in shaming campaign, then netizens shame police

Policemen in Guangdong Province spray paint a stencil that reads drug-dealing household" on the wall of a family's home. Photo: The Paper

Police in a Guangdong Province county sprayed "drug-dealing household" on the homes of 10 families who have a relative accused of a drug related crime - then removed it after the shaming sparked public outcry.Huilai county government officials said the move may violate defamation laws, media reported.Photos from Monday show officers armed with stencils and spray paint tagging the houses with the four-character accusation.The move was to warn local residents against drug trafficking, Huilai county police posted on their official WeChat account."All of the ten households have family members involved in serious drug related crimes," said a Huilai government employee surnamed Lin. "We notified them beforehand."Most of the accused are still at large, Lin added.While some supported the move, many locals and netizens alike saw the spray painted message as defamatory and a violation of right to privacy.The backlash prompted local police to scrub the graffiti as of Tuesday."There must be a better way of dealing with it," commented "xiaoqingnian" on thepaper.cn."We should let criminals know that our laws are both humane and strict."The Paper