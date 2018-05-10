Neighbors learn they’re brothers 58 years later

Love thy neighbor: He may just turn out to be your brother.



That's what two families in Zhejiang Province recently discovered after they learned their sons were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up 58 years ago.



The Guans and Wus had lived near each other in a Hangzhou community.



Each of their families had a son born on the same exact day in the same hospital. Nearly six decades later, the biological Guan brothers are reunited.



Recently, blood tests confirmed that Guan Min and younger Wu Jianliang - who had grown up and lived as neighbors for 58 years - are in fact related.



According to the two men, this only confirmed their long-held hunches. "I'm nothing like my younger brother and two younger sisters," said Wu, adding people in the neighborhood had always said he more resembled his neighbor, Guan Min. "But Guan's younger brother, who was my classmate, is a lot like (my siblings)," said Wu.



The two had known Guan's younger brother - the switched sibling - and Wu had the same birthday, but said they had difficulty expressing these suspicions to their parents.



"We were only kids. We didn't dare ask because our parents would be confused. They'd say, 'No way could it be a mistake, there are so many people in the world who look like others,'" said Wu.



Decades passed before the two took a DNA test, confirming their relation.



Further investigation of hospital records showed Wu and Guan's younger brother - who was not interviewed - had been accidentally switched.



Happily reunited, the brothers will not pursue legal action.



Chengdu Business Daily

