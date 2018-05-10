Man detained for depositing doo-doo, motor oil in ATMs

A Sichuan Province man was detained after he inserted feces and motor oil into several ATM machines in the hopes they would poop out cash.



Police said the suspect surnamed Lü made his oily discharge deposits in six different ATM machines last month in the city of Meishan, the Chengdu Business Daily reported Tuesday.



Lü was first spotted smearing motor oil and scat into the openings of two ATMs on April 7.



Video shows Lü feeding feces, wrapped in plastic, into the cash withdrawal slot.



Despite his crappy plan failing, Lü hit up other ATMs on April 27 and May 2.



Lü was arrested the next day. He had also taken his smear campaign to the doors of three businesses, police said.



Lü told police he was trying to get the ATMs to malfunction and spit out cash.



For all his fecal shenanigans, Lü faces the classic blanket charge of "picking quarrels and provoking troubles" and is currently in police detention.



Chengdu Business Daily





