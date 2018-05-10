Happy birthday:



Your responsibilities will weigh heavily on your shoulders today. If you feel you need to take a break from things for a while do not hesitate to do so. Pushing yourself too hard will only cause you to burn out too soon. Your lucky numbers: 0, 3, 6, 14, 17.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although there is nothing wrong with taking pride in your work, there is a fine line between pride and arrogance. Past successes are no guarantee that you will succeed in the future, so don't rest on your laurels. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Friendship will be highlighted today. This is sure to be a good time to head out with friends, especially if it involves dinner and dancing. A financial opportunity is heading your way, so keep your eyes peeled. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will be able to make some great strides forward when it comes to your career today if you play your cards right. It may require making some sacrifices in your personal life, however. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not waste your time waiting for friends to save you from boredom. The arrival of the weekend means it's time to get out there and have fun, even if you end up heading out alone. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your quick-thinking nature will allow you to adapt to an unexpected situation. Go ahead and lead the way as everyone else stands around wondering what to do. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Romantic gestures have a high likelihood of backfiring today, so it may be wise to keep things low-key. Tread carefully when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Prepare yourself for some frustration today. Patience will be the key to navigating these road blocks without experiencing a major incident. Keep in mind that you do not have to handle everything on your own. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although misery loves company, you do not have to let other people drag you down. You already have enough to deal with yourself, there is no reason to take on the problems of someone else. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may have some difficulty navigating the turbulent waters you find yourself swimming in today. Fortunately, a close friend will act as a lighthouse that keeps you from crashing against the rocky shore. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will have to get your hands dirty if you want to succeed today. The more involved you are in a task the higher your chances of completing it will be. Love and romance will play big roles in your evening. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Communication will be vital to getting what you want today. This will be an excellent time for negotiating contracts and closing deals. Time and energy should be spent on furthering your education. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The stars will favor travel today. The more you wander away from home the more things will go your way. A fun time will be had by all if you head out with friends tonight. ✭✭✭✭