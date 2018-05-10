Exhibit on Chinese brands kicks off in Shanghai Thursday

A model of an intercontinental bullet train is exhibited at the first Exposition on China Indigenous Brand in Shanghai on Thursday. Covering an area of 25,000 square meters and themed China Brand World Sharing, the three-day expo gathered many renowned local brands from different fields throughout the country. Since 2017, China has set May 10 as China Brand Day to promote and encourage the development of its local brands, representing its profound change from China Speed to China Quality. Photo: Yang Hui/GT