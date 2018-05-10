Woman fired because of her teeth

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The employer refused to hire me because my teeth are not in order."A woman surnamed Han was told that she could not pass the probation period of her new job because her teeth are not healthy, Laodong Daily reported Thursday. In March, Han was hired by a property company to work as a customer service assistant. Her duties included answering phone calls and receiving customers. Two months later she was fired by the company because they said her teeth are not neat; they suggest she have an orthodontic treatment. The company has allegedly conducted employment discrimination, according to lawyers.