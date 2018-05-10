Shanghai divorce rate not 38 percent: authority

Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau clarified a recent rumor spread on WeChat that the local divorce rate is as high as 38 percent, ranking second across the country in 2017, Laodong Daily reported Thursday.



According to the rumor, when every 10 couples are getting married in Shanghai, nearly four couples are getting divorced at the same time. The authority explained that the article mistook the divorce rate for the ratio of divorce and marriage.



The local civil affairs bureau clarified that it never released any statistics on divorce rates in 2017. The best way to calculate a divorce rate is the proportion of divorced couples among the total number of married couples in society.



In China, the more common method of calculating a divorce rate is to divide the number of divorced couples by the total population. China's gross divorce rate is three to four couples out of every 1,000 people.





