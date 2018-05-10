Learning Chinese

Chat attack

narrow escape from death



九死一生



(jiǔsǐ yīshēnɡ)

A: May 12 will be here soon. It's been 10 years since the Wenchuan earthquake. My heart always gets really heavy whenever this day arrives.



马上要到五月十二日了。汶川大地震十年了,每到这天我就心情很沉重。



(mǎshànɡ yào dào wǔyuè shíèr rì le. wènchuān dà dìzhèn shínián le, měi dào zhè tiān wǒ jiù xīnqínɡ hěn chénzhònɡ.)

B: I understand. This is a tragic day. So many people lost their lives. That's right, you were in the area impacted by the earthquake that day, right?



我理解,这是个悲伤的日子,那么多人失去了生命。对了,地震当时你就在震区对不对？



(wǒ lǐjiě, zhèshì ɡè bēishānɡ de rìzǐ, nàme duō rén shīqù le shēnɡmìnɡ. duì le, dìzhèn dānɡshí nǐ jiùzài zhènqū duì bù duì?)

A: Yeah, that experience really was a narrow escape from death. Sometimes I even dream about what happened and end up waking up crying.



是的,那段经历真是九死一生。我现在做梦偶尔还会梦到那些情景,醒来止不住流泪。



(shì de, nà duàn jīnɡlì zhēn shì jiǔsǐ yīshēnɡ. wǒ xiànzài zuòmènɡ ǒuěr háihuì mènɡdào nàxiē qínɡjǐnɡ, xǐnɡlái zhǐbúzhù liúlèi.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









