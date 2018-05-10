City launches 5G, 4K, HD and VR test services

An external field comprehensive test of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology toward 4K high definition (HD) video and virtual reality (VR) practical application was held in the North Bund area of Hongkou district Thursday, Shanghai municipal government announced Thursday.



According to Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, the first 5G test base and industry application test have been completed in the North Bund area. By 2020, Shanghai will take the lead in completing the new generation information infrastructure with 5G as the core.



A drone carrying the world's most advanced 5G communication technology module was hovering over the North Bund area. It successfully accomplished shooting and transmitting 4K HD video with a 360-degree panorama based on 5G wireless network.





