Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/10 19:13:44

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Catch some Zs

  6 Be flippant

 10 Dojo blow

 14 "Four" prefix

 15 27-Down helmet

 16 "___ it going?"

 17 Be useful to

 18 "No ___" ("I'm stumped")

 19 Baby sitter, sometimes

 20 Parts of many California vacations?

 23 "Afore" kin

 24 Pretender

 27 "300" city

 31 "It's ___ a pleasure"

 33 Yearling's age

 34 Distribute out

 35 Utters

 36 Some are fine, some are lost

 37 It can cause drooling?

 40 Poker pay-in

 41 Baseball's six per inning

 42 Silly as can be

 43 "We want a hit" kin

 44 Failed firecrackers

 45 Made duplicates

 46 Stuffed with anger

 48 Cohort of Grumpy

 49 Get brought down to earth?

 56 Kitchen appliance

 58 Vivacity

 59 Not tied up

 60 CD part

 61 Gentlemen

 62 Sealing gasket

 63 Thing to set or mark

 64 Eyelid bump

 65 Leases

DOWN

  1 Not leave

  2 Turning to the left

  3 Airport guesses, briefly

  4 Lake, canal or city

  5 South Carolina's tree

  6 Cattiness

  7 Attendant

  8 Editor's "never mind"

  9 Most acute

 10 Cowboy's wear

 11 Company newsletter

 12 Have the title

 13 L.A. hours

 21 Retirement nest egg

 22 It's charged positively

 25 Put out of pitch

 26 Lush-up a lawn

 27 African excursion

 28 On the level?

 29 Letter send-off

 30 Actor's study

 31 They're spent in Bangkok

 32 Potato parts

 35 Dress shirt fastener

 36 Part of A.D.

 38 Disgusting wickedness

 39 Painting option

 44 Pair

 45 No big wheel at all

 47 Cross swords

 48 Very compact

 50 Came to a perch

 51 ___ a soul (no one)

 52 Achy

 53 "Tender" meat cut

 54 "___ that special?"

 55 Cribbage pieces

 56 "That's strange"

 57 By way of

Solution



 

