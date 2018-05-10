Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Catch some Zs
6 Be flippant
10 Dojo blow
14 "Four" prefix
15 27-Down helmet
16 "___ it going?"
17 Be useful to
18 "No ___" ("I'm stumped")
19 Baby sitter, sometimes
20 Parts of many California vacations?
23 "Afore" kin
24 Pretender
27 "300" city
31 "It's ___ a pleasure"
33 Yearling's age
34 Distribute out
35 Utters
36 Some are fine, some are lost
37 It can cause drooling?
40 Poker pay-in
41 Baseball's six per inning
42 Silly as can be
43 "We want a hit" kin
44 Failed firecrackers
45 Made duplicates
46 Stuffed with anger
48 Cohort of Grumpy
49 Get brought down to earth?
56 Kitchen appliance
58 Vivacity
59 Not tied up
60 CD part
61 Gentlemen
62 Sealing gasket
63 Thing to set or mark
64 Eyelid bump
65 Leases
DOWN
1 Not leave
2 Turning to the left
3 Airport guesses, briefly
4 Lake, canal or city
5 South Carolina's tree
6 Cattiness
7 Attendant
8 Editor's "never mind"
9 Most acute
10 Cowboy's wear
11 Company newsletter
12 Have the title
13 L.A. hours
21 Retirement nest egg
22 It's charged positively
25 Put out of pitch
26 Lush-up a lawn
27 African excursion
28 On the level?
29 Letter send-off
30 Actor's study
31 They're spent in Bangkok
32 Potato parts
35 Dress shirt fastener
36 Part of A.D.
38 Disgusting wickedness
39 Painting option
44 Pair
45 No big wheel at all
47 Cross swords
48 Very compact
50 Came to a perch
51 ___ a soul (no one)
52 Achy
53 "Tender" meat cut
54 "___ that special?"
55 Cribbage pieces
56 "That's strange"
57 By way of
Solution