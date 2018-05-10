Puzzle

ACROSS1 Catch some Zs6 Be flippant10 Dojo blow14 "Four" prefix15 27-Down helmet16 "___ it going?"17 Be useful to18 "No ___" ("I'm stumped")19 Baby sitter, sometimes20 Parts of many California vacations?23 "Afore" kin24 Pretender27 "300" city31 "It's ___ a pleasure"33 Yearling's age34 Distribute out35 Utters36 Some are fine, some are lost37 It can cause drooling?40 Poker pay-in41 Baseball's six per inning42 Silly as can be43 "We want a hit" kin44 Failed firecrackers45 Made duplicates46 Stuffed with anger48 Cohort of Grumpy49 Get brought down to earth?56 Kitchen appliance58 Vivacity59 Not tied up60 CD part61 Gentlemen62 Sealing gasket63 Thing to set or mark64 Eyelid bump65 LeasesDOWN1 Not leave2 Turning to the left3 Airport guesses, briefly4 Lake, canal or city5 South Carolina's tree6 Cattiness7 Attendant8 Editor's "never mind"9 Most acute10 Cowboy's wear11 Company newsletter12 Have the title13 L.A. hours21 Retirement nest egg22 It's charged positively25 Put out of pitch26 Lush-up a lawn27 African excursion28 On the level?29 Letter send-off30 Actor's study31 They're spent in Bangkok32 Potato parts35 Dress shirt fastener36 Part of A.D.38 Disgusting wickedness39 Painting option44 Pair45 No big wheel at all47 Cross swords48 Very compact50 Came to a perch51 ___ a soul (no one)52 Achy53 "Tender" meat cut54 "___ that special?"55 Cribbage pieces56 "That's strange"57 By way of

Solution