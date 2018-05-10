Xinjiang bares 11 busted cases of extremist content online

Authorities in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Thursday publicized 11 cases they have recently busted of individuals spreading extremist and illegal content online after receiving tips, part of their efforts to clean up cyberspace.

An article published on the Xinjiang internet illegal information reporting center's public WeChat account on Thursday said the suspects were found spreading information through text, pictures, audio and video online on violence, terrorism and separatism, and rumors, fake news, insults and defamatory statements, before they were punished by Xinjiang local public security authorities.

Police detained a Karamay Uyghur resident surnamed A, 46, after finding the man storing audio files containing terrorism content on March 25, while another man surnamed Chen of Han ethnicity, 30, was also put in police custody in April after being found carrying terrorism-related audio and video materials in cell phones.

An ethnic Han man from Northwest China's Gansu Province was also punished by the Xinjiang local police for spreading rumors on April 13 that "a terrorist riot is being staged in Hotan City, and that the city is in a state of siege."

Internet users provided authorities information that led to the investigation, the article said.

Anyone who uses cellphones, the internet, mobile storage devices or other media to disseminate terrorism or extremist thoughts will also be held liable for terror crimes, the Xinjiang anti-terrorism regulation said.

Xinjiang adopted its own regulation based on China's Counterterrorism Law in 2016, giving detailed instructions on how to deal with terrorist activities.

The regulation requires the establishment of a three-tiered anti-terrorism mechanism composed of agencies at the provincial, prefecture and city levels. It calls for coordinated efforts from police, armed police, the army and local militia in addition to health, civil affairs, publicity and telecommunication departments.

Global Times



