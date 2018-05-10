Foreign Ministry says China conducts quarantine checks fairly after US goods get stuck at customs

China conducts quarantine checks on imported goods based on the law and fair principles in a consistent way, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.



"I'm not familiar with the situation you're referring to and you can consult with the relevant department that is in charge," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing Thursday when asked to comment on recent media reports which said China has purposely delayed customs clearance procedures for US imported automobiles, logs and fruit by stepping up quarantine checks.



China announced late Monday that it would strengthen inspections on apples and unprocessed timber imported from the US, citing six recent cases of contamination of US products by a variety of fungi and insects.



The Quarantine Supervision Department of China's General Administration of Customs said that the contaminants could harm China's agricultural industry and its environment, as noted in a statement on its website.



According to standard procedures of Chinese customs, when any contamination is found on an imported product, samples are sent to laboratories for testing and all related shipments are to be seized until testing is complete. If contamination is confirmed by the test, additional measures such as returning or destruction of the goods could follow.



The customs bureau announcement came after media reports on delays to the entry of US agricultural produce into China broke out.



Reuters reported Wednesday that China has ramped up inspections of pork shipped from the US, citing importers and industry sources.



US pork has now been sitting at Chinese ports for up to two weeks, instead of a usual few days, according to industry sources quoted in the report.