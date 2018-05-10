Café Gray Deluxe of The Middle House to come to town

Café Gray Deluxe of The Middle House's dining area Photo: Courtesy of Café Gray Deluxe of The Middle House

The ever-evolving Shanghai dining scene welcomes Café Gray Deluxe of The Middle House into its ranks. This will be the fourth hotel under Swire Hotels' acclaimed The House Collective; this newest addition brings with it the sophistication and quality that Café Gray Deluxe, Hong Kong is known for, making it a perfect addition to Shanghai's international metropolis.A part of the HKRI Taikoo Hui office and shopping complex in the city's historic Dazhongli neighborhood, The Middle House, Shanghai is located right in the heart of the city. Café Gray Deluxe features one of the largest outdoor dining areas in the city, complemented by an indoor dining area, an open kitchen, two private rooms for small gatherings and a comprehensive wine cellar. It caters to guests' every need every moment of the day from dawn to dusk. Be it a quick or a leisurely breakfast, a workday lunch, a post-shopping reprieve, a night out with that special someone or an important business dinner, Café Gray Deluxe has got guests covered.

Cured and Hand Cut Gravlax Dill Oil, Brioche and Garnishes Photo: Courtesy of Café Gray Deluxe of The Middle House

Located on the third floor of The Middle House, Café Gray Deluxe embodies a lot more than the everyday hotel restaurant. This intricately designed, spacious yet welcoming space has an intimate atmosphere with high ceilings and artworks. The sleek indoor area, which overlooks a lush green outdoor terrace decorated with stylish contemporary furniture and has views of Nanjing Xilu, is best for relaxation with friends, taking a coffee break with business partners or just enjoying the view.Helmed by the New York-based chef Gray Kunz who successfully headed the renowned Café Gray Deluxe, Hong Kong, the menu at Café Gray Deluxe, Shanghai will feature his unique style of modernized classic cuisine with locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Customer favorites include the seared foie gras and du Puy lentil salad and braised beef short ribs and crusted Maine lobster. For those with a sweet tooth, the dark chocolate and key lime tart, stewed berries and blood orange soufflé will prove irresistible. Don't miss the live cooking shows where guests can watch the theatrics in the open kitchen as chefs prepare their meal.Chef de cuisine Peter Lin, in tandem with his talented and dedicated team, will be running the daily operations in the kitchen, ensuring exquisite dishes and authentic flavors. With 17 years of hospitality experience in his repertoire, Lin has worked for many acclaimed hotels and restaurants in Germany, the US and China, including Michelin-starred dining eateries Sens & Bund and Sir Elly's at the Peninsula Shanghai. Over the course of his career, Lin has been dazzling guests with his distinctive style of traditional European fare with a contemporary twist. The winner of multiple Bocuse d'Or Awards and other prestigious culinary honors, Lin aspires to become the first Chinese chef to head a Western kitchen in a five-star hotel. He will offer his inventive take on Chef Kunz's unique recipes with local inspirations and premium quality produce and curate delicious and eye-catching dishes with Asian and Western influences.Working alongside Chef Lin is top bartender Gary Hu and sommelier Liu Feifei. Hu has a career that spans many renowned hotel bars and clubs, including the Langham Hospitality Group and W Hotels. Hu's artisanal cocktails deliver a creative and playful drinking experience that perfectly complements the all-day menu of the Bar and Lounge.A budding star trained by the best in France, Liu has been rising quickly through the ranks of the hospitality business since she began her career in 2014, and she has received various industry awards and honors. With her wealth of expertise in wine, clients at Café Gray Deluxe, Shanghai can expect to explore an impressive collection of wine with perfect food pairings to suit every mood.