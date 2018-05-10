Foreigners’ attitudes toward wearing other culture’s traditional costumes

Photo: VCG

An American high school girl named Keziah Daum recently wore a cheongsam, a Chinese body-hugging one-piece dress that originated in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), to her prom and posted her photos on Twitter, which triggered a global debate on the internet. Daum received thousands of messages, including sharp words. "My culture is not your goddamn prom dress!" a netizen tweeted. He explained that the cheongsam is a symbol of the self-liberation of Chinese women and is not appropriate as an object of American consumerism catering to white people.Others supported Daum and said that anyone who has a problem with her wearing a cheongsam is simply overreacting. They felt that foreigners wearing Chinese clothing is a good way to spread Chinese culture.The Global Times hit the street of Shanghai the other day to ask foreigners and Chinese for their opinions about this incident. Is it okay to wear other culture's costumes or not? And what can people do to avoid verbal attacks on the internet?Isaon Suktalordcheep from Thailand used to wear a Chinese dress in the past, and she thinks they are very pretty. "Everyone has a right to wear anything. It's a good idea to wear Chinese dresses, because you can spread your culture to another culture. People maybe will know more about the Chinese," she said.French national Sami said that when he traveled in Indonesia, he bought some traditional costumes and he likes them. "People are ready to eat something from other countries, so why not dress like people from other countries?""In Western countries a lot of people are wearing Chinese traditional clothes, which I think is a good thing, even if they don't know the meaning of these clothes. They wear them because these clothes are beautiful," French national Pauline told the Global Times.Rahab Mumbi from Kenya thinks wearing other culture's clothes can reflect cultural diversity and it can show that foreigners are appreciating other people's culture."If she has an understanding of this dress. It's okay," said Elvis Jock from China, adding that he will try other culture's clothes on for special occasions or when in other countries, in order to show his friendliness. "Also you can mix and match your outfit with exotic elements to create a new style."However, some people feel that cultural appropriation, the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own, especially without showing that you understand or respect that culture, can be harmful to the original culture."Hair sticks are not the same as chopsticks. Some have likened using chopsticks as a hair accessory to putting a fork in your updo. As Emma Roberts learned during the 2015 Met Gala, chopsticks as a means to celebrate Asian culture are both culturally inaccurate and reducing Asian culture to a singular stereotype," said an article by bustle.com in May 2017."There needs to be some understanding of what it means to wear that, in order to show respect. If you don't understand it, it's just using someone else's culture for your benefit," said American national Cynthia.Cynthia added that she will try to understand if there is a meaning of another culture's clothes before wearing it."I would be proud of some people if they are interested in my culture and interested enough to wear our clothes," Claire from France said.Mumbi and German national Marius Frank agree with Claire. "I wouldn't criticize people who wear our clothes. If someone appreciates my culture, especially if they are not my race or from my country, I will really love it," Mumbi said.Frank said every year foreigners go to Germany to participate in Oktoberfest, the world's biggest beer festival, and wear traditional German clothes. "I take it as a compliment."Daum's Twitter followers have grown from hundreds to over 20,000 following the cheongsam debate. The American teenager said she did not expect such a global reaction. Her mother said she was worried because her daughter had been attacked online, but she was also proud of her daughter's stance, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency on May 2.So how can others learn from Daum's experiences to avoid verbal violence on the internet? "Just ignore it. Verbal abuse is your problem. I wear it because I like it," said Zhang Yu, a Chinese woman who loves cheongsam very much and she supports Daum.Suktalordcheep does not think people can avoid verbal violence. "Everyone has a mouth, and they have their own ideas about everything, so you just cannot stop people from talking," she explained to the Global Times."You can think about yourself first, whether to say something or not, because the internet is a public space, everyone's going to see it. You should be careful what you say."In 2013, a 12 year-old girl in the United States killed herself after some classmates bullied her online. That same year, a high school girl in China suspected of stealing clothes could not bear the embarrassment that ensued online and killed herself, according to a report by Chinese news portal cpd.com.cn."The owners of websites should take care such mean messages," said Sami. "Good messages should stay online. Bad messages should be erased."This story was compiled by Zhou Xinyu based on a Global Times video.

