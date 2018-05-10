Feelings mixed about N.Korea

Dandong, a city in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, seems set to welcome explosive growth in the wake of North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
's visits to China.
But people the Global Times spoke to in the city, which is on the border with North Korea, appear to have mixed feelings about the Northeast Asian country's much-anticipated opening-up.
Bai Guoqiang, a local tourist guide, told the Global Times that he hopes North Korea opens up as it would attract more visitors to Dandong, but he worries that this may push up the cost of living for local people.
"If people's salaries don't rise accordingly, I guess our living standards would suffer," he said.
Bai's concerns make sense, given that house prices in Dandong have shot up recently to a level that most local residents can't afford.
The average house price in Dandong's New District was about 3,000 yuan ($471) per square meter at the beginning of 2018. Then home prices began to rise further in the wake of Kim's visit to China in March, and just in the past two weeks, the average home price has soared from 5,000 yuan to 7,000 yuan per square meter.
In contrast, the city's average monthly salary is currently about 3,000 yuan.
Some local businesspeople told the Global Times that North Korea's opening-up would bring new opportunities for them, but an influx of international investors into the country might also increase the competition they face.
"Admittedly, it's hard to do business with North Koreans, given the country's undesirable business environment, especially government policies related to the planned economy. But I do not hope the country opens up, because more investors in North Korea would definitely negatively affect our company's market share," said a Dandong businessman surnamed Li, who sells mining machines in Pyongyang, the country's capital.
Li was not alone. A North Korean businessman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Global Times that he does not want his country to open up because he is concerned that existing welfare services such as free schooling and free medical services might disappear.
However, the Global Times also found that some Dandong residents imagine their city becoming Northeast China's version of Shenzhen - a thriving city in South China's Guangdong Province and an exemplar of China's opening-up - if North Korea opens up to the outside world. Others even compared Dandong's potential to the Xiongan New Area
near Beijing.
But despite these high hopes, no substantial changes have yet been seen in Dandong.
In the offices of two companies that trade with North Korea, three or four employees complained about the current poor trade situation.
Given the low efficiency of the North Korean government, the country's opening-up may not be realized in the next few years, one of them commented, saying the closed-off country is unpredictable in this regard.