Firms slow to reduce share-backed loans

Chinese companies are only gradually reducing the amount of shares pledged for loans despite curbs by regulators as part of efforts to reduce the risk the deals pose to market stability.



In spite of new restrictions, 131 companies with a combined market capitalization of 2.04 trillion yuan ($320.17 billion) still had more than 50 percent of their shares pledged as of the end of April.



Chinese financial regulators introduced new rules in March that prevent any transaction from raising the proportion of pledged shares to more than 50 percent of total shares.

