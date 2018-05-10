Chinese delegation to forum seeks business opportunities in Bahrain

Chinese companies are seeking business opportunities in Bahrain, especially in technology, as the country reaches out to global investors to diversify its oil-dependent economy.



The Gateway Gulf Investor Forum held in Bahrain on Wednesday and Thursday attracted a significant delegation from China to explore relevant business opportunities in Bahrain, the Economic Development Board in Bahrain told the Global Times, without further disclosing the size of the delegation.



A vice president of a mining company based in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, surnamed Fang, told the Global Times on Wednesday on condition of anonymity that he's "looking around" in Bahrain for cooperation opportunities, particularly in manufacturing and high technology. His company doesn't currently do any business in the Middle East.



Khalid Saad, chief executive officer at local start-up incubator Fintech Bay, told the Global Times on Thursday that there is a growing interest from Chinese companies, especially technology-related ones, to expand into Bahrain.



"I think it's because technology knows no borders and the innovation ecosystem is developing in Bahrain and the region," Saad said, adding that the local evolution of digital usage, such as mobile payments and online finance, has started to take off and will likely accelerate.



He also noted that companies can use Bahrain as a springboard to other Gulf countries, "just like the situation in Singapore," he said.