ZTE may sell smartphone business in wake of US export ban

The only choice that ZTE Corp has to reduce the influence of the US ban on exports to the company will be to sell its smartphone business, a telecom expert who is close to ZTE told the Global Times on Thursday.



Several Chinese media outlets have reported that ZTE is considering selling the segment, and that talks with Huawei Technologies Co and OPPO are in progress.



ZTE didn't comment as of press time on Thursday.



However, on Wednesday, both Huawei and OPPO categorically denied these reports in comments to domestic news site nbd.com.cn.



"If the US ban cannot be reversed, ZTE's core business, as it has said, will not survive. Thus, the company has to split up and sell its smartphone business," said Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry website cctime.com.



But ZTE's smartphone segment is still valuable, according to Xiang.



Its annual overseas smartphone shipments stand at about 50 million, and it formerly ranked No.4 in the US in terms of shipments, he noted. Xiang said that the company also has advantages in patents, technology and distribution channels.



Xiang told the Global Times on Thursday that he talked with ZTE CEO Cheng Lixin at this year's Mobile World Congress held in late February in Barcelona, Spain, at which time Cheng said that ZTE was planning to strengthen its presence in the domestic market.



"He said ZTE's business has encountered difficulties in overseas market. As it has valuable technologies, it still wishes to return to the domestic market. He told me that the company doesn't expect much success, but it would be worthwhile if domestic sales doubled."



ZTE announced on Wednesday that its major operating activities have been suspended, without giving detailed information, according to a regulatory filing sent to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.



Due to the cessation, Australian telecom company Telstra said on Thursday that it would soon be forced to end sales of its Telstra-branded ZTE mobiles and mobile broadband devices through its stores and partners.





