80.28 million



Number of internet-using senior citizens in China currently, according to a report by an app run by Tencent.

4.52%



Spread of the daily gain for China's crude oil futures Thursday, the largest since its launch in March, according to media reports.

HK$172 million



Total revenue for the Hong Kong stock exchange from its stock connect scheme with the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses in the first quarter of 2018, according to media reports.