Chinese arrow producer opposes ‘malicious competition’ in US

Chinese companies have accepted US probes but said that US companies use disguised methods of keeping foreign companies out of the US market, an arrow producer based in East China's Zhejiang Province, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The US International Trade Commission (USITC) received a complaint filed on behalf of Bear Archery Inc, a US manufacturer and marketer of bows and archery equipment, on May 4, according to a statement posted on the website of the USITC.



The complaint alleges violations of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in the imports and sales in the US of certain full-capture arrow rests and components, according to the statement.



Eight Chinese companies and individuals are named as respondents, including 2BULBS Technology Co, Ningbo Linkboy Outdoor Sports Co, and Shenzhen Keepmyway Tech Co, it said.



"Our company has never produced or sold the products cited in the complaint. We support the US probe but oppose that US companies restrict Chinese companies' market entry in such a disguised way," Ningbo Linkboy Outdoor Sports Co told the Global Times.



"Most Chinese enterprises often choose not to appear in court due to complicated procedures or costs, so they would lose the US market, which would [help the US companies] realize its purpose of malicious competition," noted the company.





