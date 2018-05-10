Pakistan opportunities

A group of companies based in East China's Shandong Province, led by the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, visited Pakistan in search of trade and investment opportunities, Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune reported on Wednesday.



The companies, including building material supplier Shandong Haitian Seven Color Panel Co and solar panel builder Shandong Solar Energy Technology Co, are seeking Pakistani partners for their products as well as potential joint ventures and investment, according to the report.



There have been no reports of specific deals signed during the trip.





