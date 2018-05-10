Kane fires Spurs into Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (left) shoots while under pressure from Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in London, England. Photo: VCG

Harry Kane fired Tottenham Hotspur into next season's Champions League as Chelsea faltered in a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield on Wednesday that secured survival for the Terriers.A point for Huddersfield also ensures Swansea will join West Brom and Stoke in being relegated to the Championship barring a 10-goal swing in goal difference between the Welsh side and Southampton on the final day of the season on Sunday.At the other end of the table, only defeat for Champions League finalists Liverpool at home to Brighton at the weekend will give Chelsea any chance of a top-four finish as their late-­season charge came undone at Stamford Bridge.Spurs capitalized on Chelsea's slip-up to ensure they will have Champions League soccer for a third consecutive campaign when they move into a new 62,000 capacity stadium next season.Tottenham had won just one of their previous five matches and were again far from their best in a nervy display.But Kane proved to be their talisman once more as his 39th goal of the season just after halftime was enough to move Spurs above Liverpool into third.A surprisingly much-changed Chelsea side from the one that beat Liverpool four days ago fell behind when Laurent Depoitre forced the ball home five minutes into the second half.Recognizing the error of his team selection, Antonio Conte threw on Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard from the bench, and was quickly rewarded when Marcos Alonso leveled just after the hour mark.However, Huddersfield held on desperately in the final half hour to secure the vital point that guaranteed survival on their return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.At the Etihad, champions Manchester City added three more records to a sensational season by breaking the previous best Premier League marks for wins, points and goals in a 3-1 victory over Brighton.Pep Guardiola's men also bid farewell to Yaya Toure in the Ivorian's final home game in City colors.Toure was an inspirational figure in City's first two title wins of a free-­spending era under Sheikh Mansour's ownership.However, he has been relegated to a supporting role this season in a supremely talented squad that has now racked up 31 wins, 105 goals and 97 points to beat Chelsea's hitherto records of 30 wins, 103 goals and 95 points.Leroy Sane bagged a hat-trick of assists for City as Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho found the net.Arsene Wenger's penultimate game in charge of Arsenal ended in depressingly familiar fashion as the 10-man Gunners were defeated 3-1 at Leicester.