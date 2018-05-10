Djokovic stunned in Madrid

Novak Djokovic walks off the court after losing to Kyle Edmund at the Madrid Open on Wednesday. Photo: VCG

Britain's Kyle Edmund enjoyed one of the biggest triumphs of his career by defeating former world No.1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.Djokovic, a two-time champion in the Spanish capital, has not won a deciding set this year and, having previously suffered final-set losses to Martin Klizan, Dominic Thiem and Taro Daniel, the 30-year-old Serb's disappointing run continued.Edmund claimed the decisive break in the eighth game of the decider before coolly closing out his service game to love for his 14th match win of the year."It was a great experience to beat Novak, he is a legend of the game," Edmund told Sky Sports. "It's time to try and beat these guys and I was pleased how I managed my game."The world No.22 followed up his surprise win over Djokovic by beating Belgium's eigth seed David Goffin on Thursday to march into the quarterfinals.Edmund had lost in five sets to Goffin when they last met, also on clay, in the 2015 Davis Cup but the 23-year-old's rise has been sharp since then and this was a completely different contest. The Briton won it 6-3, 6-3, breaking Goffin's serve twice in the first set and once in the second.Djokovic, who has been hampered by a long-term elbow injury, has not reached the last eight of a tournament since last year's Wimbledon.He has struggled on his return to clay ahead of the French Open, having suffered early exits in Monte Carlo and Barcelona last month."Look, there are obvious things that are not working well for me," the 12-time Grand Slam champion said. "But I have to keep working on them and pray that - and hope that my game will get stronger, get better as definitely as the matches... go the distance."World No.1 Rafael Nadal recorded his 20th straight win on clay as he began his quest for a sixth title in Madrid, defeating Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-1.Nadal, who received a bye in the opening round, fired 17 winners and went on to lose just one of 13 service points in the second set to seal victory.The 31-year-old Spaniard has now won 48 consecutive sets on the surface, two sets shy of breaking American John McEnroe's record of 49 straight sets on a single surface in 1984.World No.7 Dominic Thiem and sixth-seed Kevin Anderson joined Nadal and Edmund in the last 16.