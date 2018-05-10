Americans fly in from North Korea

Three US citizens that were just freed by North Korea
arrived in Washington early Thursday, as the two countries saw their ties warm up in recent weeks.
A plane carrying the three US detainees arrived at Joint Base Andrews shortly before 3 am local time, minutes after another plane carrying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who helped bring the detainees back, landed.
The three detainees, named Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim, Kim Dong-chul, are all US citizens of Korean descent. They were arrested by North Korean authorities in 2015 and 2017 on different charges.
Pompeo, who has visited Pyongyang twice in recent weeks to pave the way for an upcoming meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
and US President Donald Trump, secured their release Wednesday.
To fully capitalize on the diplomatic success, Trump and other senior government officials greeted the detainees at the airport in a carefully choreographed ceremony.
A giant US flag was hoisted by two fire trucks in the background. After the planes landed, Trump stepped on board for a brief greeting before emerging alongside the detainees. Missing from the ceremony however, were the relatives of the detainees.
The detainees will be taken to a nearby hospital for further check ups.
US-North Korean ties have taken a drastic turn in recent weeks as both countries replaced fiery rhetoric with friendlier gestures.
Trump and Kim are expected to conduct a historic meeting late May or in June.
Reuters on Thursday quoted an anonymous US official as saying that Singapore has emerged as the likeliest location for the summit.
Remarking on the sudden shift in US relations with North Korea, Trump said, "we're starting off on a new footing... he released the folks early. It's a big thing. Very important to me.
"And I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful and if anybody would have said that five years ago, 10 years ago - even a year ago - you would have said that's not possible."