US to defy most of world with Jerusalem embassy move

The US moves its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next week in defiance of the Palestinians and most of the world, likely further heightening tensions at a time of tumult in the region.



US President Donald Trump is set to make good on his pledge in December when he broke with decades of precedent and recognized the disputed city as Israel's capital to global outcry.



The embassy inauguration due to take place Monday caps his decision but comes at a particularly fevered time, after weeks of deadly protests and clashes along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel.



It also follows Trump's announcement on Tuesday that the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, creating a new level of uncertainty in the turbulent Middle East, and Israeli strikes on dozens of Iranian targets in Syria.



Thursday's deadly air strikes followed rocket fire toward Israeli forces in the occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Iran.



Monday's ceremony will include some 800 guests and a White House delegation - though not Trump himself - at what until now had been a US consulate building in Jerusalem.



US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the delegation that will include Trump's daughter Ivanka, her husband and senior White House aide Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



About 100 kilometers away, more protests are planned along the Gaza border, with some Palestinians vowing to rush the fence and try to break through despite Israeli snipers deployed on the other side.





