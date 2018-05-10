Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore

US President Donald Trump will meet the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, Trump tweeted on Thursday.
Earlier, Trump said a date and location had already been set for his summit with Kim and will be announced soon, adding that he was expecting "very, very good things" to come out of it.
Trump has previously expressed that the meeting is going to be a very important meeting on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
.
The announcement comes on the heels of the inter-Korean summit of April 27 when Kim and Moon Jae-in
, the president of the Republic of Korea (ROK), agreed to work to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons.
The DPRK went forward in time by 30 minutes on May 5 to match its clocks with those of the ROK following the inter-Korean summit.
Ahead of the much-awaited meeting with Kim, Trump is scheduled to host his ROK counterpart Moon Jae-in for talks at the White House on May 22.