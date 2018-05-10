Kilauea spews molten rock through new fissures

The latest bursts of molten rock, ash and toxic gas from Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii are part of an ever changing and still largely mysterious cycle of eruptions that have been at work for hundreds of thousands of years.



Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes and perhaps the most intensely studied, began extruding red-hot lava into populated areas through newly opened fissures in the ground last week, destroying dozens of homes and other buildings.



The lava-spewing fissures were accompanied by a flurry of earthquakes. An ash plume belched from Kilauea's long-active Pu'u 'O'o side vent last week, and on Wednesday volcanic rock exploded from the main summit crater.



All of this activity, according to geologists and volcanologists, is driven by the underground ebb and flow of huge rivers of molten rock called magma - the term for lava before it reaches the surface - and is part of an eruption cycle that has continued nearly nonstop on the island for 35 years. But experts say the behavior exhibited by Kilauea differs from one eruptive episode to the next.



"When all of this is over, and we digest the reams and mountains of data that we are collecting, we will know a lot more about Kilauea as a volcanic system," Christina Neal, the volcanologist in charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the US Geological Survey, told a news conference on Wednesday.





