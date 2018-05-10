Britain apologizes to former Libyan dissident Belhaj over rendition

Britain on Thursday apologized for contributing to the ill treatment of former Islamist fighter turned politician Abdel Hakim Belhaj and his wife Fatima Boudchar, who were kidnapped in Thailand in 2004, handed over to Libya and tortured.



"The UK government's actions contributed to your detention, rendition and suffering," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a letter to Belhaj and Boudchar, which was read out in parliament by Attorney General Jeremy Wright.



"On behalf of Her Majesty's government, I apologize to you unreservedly," the letter read.



Belhaj, who became Tripoli's military commander after Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi was ousted in the 2011 revolution, claimed British complicity in their capture by the CIA and subsequent torture by his regime.



The British government accepted the couple "were subjected to a harrowing ordeal which caused them significant distress," and said that it had reached "a full and final settlement" with them both.



Boudchar will receive 500,000 pounds ($670,000) compensation, but Belhaj did not seek any financial settlement, only an apology.



Boudchar was four-and-a-half months pregnant when she was kidnapped, telling the Guardian that she had been taped to a stretcher for the 17-hour flight to Tripoli.



She was released shortly before giving birth.



Belhaj was held for more than six years and said he was subjected to torture.



"Your accounts were moving and what happened to you is deeply troubling," wrote May.



"The UK government believes your account, neither of you should have been treated in this way."



The prime minister added that "we should have understood sooner the unacceptable practices of some of our international partners. We sincerely regret our failures."





