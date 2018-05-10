Woman claims injury from eating Haagen-Dazs product

Haagen-Dazs said Thursday it is investigating a claim of a Chinese consumer that her tongue was hurt by a foreign object while eating one of the company's ice cream products.

Haagen-Dazs did not find any foreign object nor did the doctor find anything in the customer's mouth. Whether the customer, surnamed Guo, swallowed the foreign object remains unknown, Haagen-Dazs said in a statement.

Guo claims she was having an ice cream at a Shanghai Haagen-Dazs outlet on Saturday when she bit into something that eventually cut her tongue, causing her to bleed.

Haagen-Dazs also suspended the further sale of the product consumed by Guo. Checks on the product's operating process and products of the same batch all showed no abnormity, the statement said.

"I felt a hard object while eating. I thought it was an ice chip, so I chewed stronger before I swallowed. But something flowed out of my tongue immediately," Guo told Shanghai Morning Post, before saying it was blood.

Guo went to a hospital together with a Haagen-Dazs employee, and found a 3-millimeter wound on her tongue, according to a Douban article posted by Guo and a Haagen-Dazs statement on Sina Weibo.

"Based on how my tongue was hurt, I think it was a glass shard," Guo said.

Aside from covering Guo's medical fees, Haagen-Dazs also offered her a 200 yuan ($31.5) coupon, which Guo refused.

Guo said she believes the coupon was only offered by a lower-ranked employee to whitewash the incident, and that she would fight for her rights, her Sina Weibo post said.

Authorities are now investigating the incident, a Haagen-Dazs media representative told the Global Times in a statement.





