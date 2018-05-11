Merkel reaffirms commitment to nuke deal in call with Iranian president

Germany will continue to adhere to the Iran nuclear deal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, news agency dpa reported Thursday.



Merkel told Rouhani that the government in Tehran must continue to fulfill its obligations under the agreement and condemned Iran's attacks on Israeli military positions on the Golan Heights, said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.



According to Seibert, Merkel was in favor of holding multilateral talks with Iran on its ballistic missile program and on its regional activities.

