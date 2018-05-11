Macron faces up formidable challenges in reforming France

Elected a year ago, French President Emmanuel Macron
gave himself fundamental reforms for France as an objective, a perilous exercise in a country known for being "irreformable" since social movements often mobilize against reforms.
In the past one year, Macron had launched several reform projects -- employment law, fiscal operations, education, institutional reform -- almost no sector has been spared. The objective is "to have a fair system, a strong economy for a strong France", Macron has said.
According to observers, never in recent years has a French president simultaneously undertaken so many reforms with such speed, probably due to the risk of stirring up opposition.
"In order to find the trace of similar rate of reform, it's necessary to return to the beginning of the 5th Republic, in 1959," said political scientist Olivier Duhamel on Europe 1.
Analysts remained skeptical that Macron will manage to see his reforms through to the end, unlike many of his predecessors who came up short.
"A third is already done and many are in progress," said Duhamel while clarifying that Emmanuel Macron has "tried to make the maximum number of reforms".
Elected with 66.1 percent of the votes, the French president launched the first round of reforms from the beginning of his term, including the controversial project to reform employment law which was adopted by an executive order.
But the end of the grace period was quickly accompanied by a plunge in popularity for the President.
According to an Ifop poll published two weeks before Macron had been in office for 100 days, only 36 percent of the surveyed French people said they were satisfied with his activity against 64 percent dissatisfied. That was 10 percentage points more negative than his predecessor Francois Hollande (54 percent dissatisfied vs 46 percent satisfied) at the same point.
The plunge in opinion polls can be explained by the reforms undertaken, especially the cuts in personal housing subsidies, the increase in social security contributions for pensioners, and the transformation of inheritance tax (ISF) into a tax on real estate holdings (IFI).
Some parts of his reform program have become the favorite angles of attack from his political adversaries, who have slapped him with the epithet "president of the rich" in allusion to his plans for the ISF.
French media, meanwhile, have not hesitated to see him as a right-wing president: "One year of Macron. The right finally has its president" was headline of Liberation last Monday in reference to his liberal politics. These attacks have a strong impact on public opinion.
The most recent polls, published in March, on the popularity of Macron and his Prime Minister, were not in his favor either.
According to the BVA poll for Orange, RTL and the Tribune, Macron's popularity reached its lowest level since his election, with only 43 percent of the French who had a "good opinion" of him, against "57 percent" (+4 percent) with a "bad opinion". His Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also recorded his lowest ratings, with 54 percent of the French who had a "bad opinion" of him.
Another poll, Viavoice published in March for Liberation, confirmed the popularity freefall, noting that only 41 percent positive opinions for Macron with a drop of 5 points since December" and "40 percent positive opinions" for Philippe.
In addition to losing the battle of opinion, Macron must also face social protest against his reforms, notable for now by recurring strikes or demonstrations which have paralyzed several sectors of activity for months.
If France is still far from the heavy protests against pension reforms which shut down the country in 2010, or the massive transport strike in 1995 against pension reform launched by former Prime Minister Alain Juppe, Macron's opponents are multiplying separate and shared actions, and are showing themselves just as determined to continue the struggle.
"We are surely set for one of the most important social movements in the history of the SNCF [national rail service]," said Laurent Brun of the CGT, one of France's largest trade unions, at the beginning of rail strikes.
The last day of national strikes was held last April 19, and the next is scheduled for May 26.
Macron is well aware of these difficulties. "Many have tried (to reform) and haven't succeeded, because the French detest reforms. As soon as we can avoid reforms, we do it," he said.