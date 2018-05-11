China to enhance cooperation with ASEAN countries in new media: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/11 1:29:52





Guo, along with information ministers or their representatives from the ASEAN countries, Japan and South Korea, attended the opening ceremony of the 14th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and delivered a speech at the 5th AMRI Plus Three Leaders Plenary Session.



Guo noted that the theme of the 14th AMRI, "Inclusive and Informed Digital ASEAN", was apt, given the rapid technological advancements.



He said the media have functioned as a bridge in promoting exchanges between different countries and peoples.



With the swift development of new media and new technologies, the Chinese government and the media have attached great importance to the merger of traditional news organizations with new ones. In the meantime, the Chinese government boosts the introduction of relevant laws and regulations to fight against fake news and illegal websites.



According to the official, China was willing to share technologies and experiences with ASEAN countries, Japan and South Korea in its new media practice, and explore ways to conduct fruitful exchanges and cooperation with the latter in areas including news websites, news apps and social media.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in new media with ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries as well as Japan and South Korea, Guo Weimin, deputy director of the State Council Information Office of China, said Thursday.Guo, along with information ministers or their representatives from the ASEAN countries, Japan and South Korea, attended the opening ceremony of the 14th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and delivered a speech at the 5th AMRI Plus Three Leaders Plenary Session.Guo noted that the theme of the 14th AMRI, "Inclusive and Informed Digital ASEAN", was apt, given the rapid technological advancements.He said the media have functioned as a bridge in promoting exchanges between different countries and peoples.With the swift development of new media and new technologies, the Chinese government and the media have attached great importance to the merger of traditional news organizations with new ones. In the meantime, the Chinese government boosts the introduction of relevant laws and regulations to fight against fake news and illegal websites.According to the official, China was willing to share technologies and experiences with ASEAN countries, Japan and South Korea in its new media practice, and explore ways to conduct fruitful exchanges and cooperation with the latter in areas including news websites, news apps and social media.