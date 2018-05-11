Happy birthday:



Someone has to be the life of the party this weekend, why not volunteer? Go ahead, let your hair down and go crazy for a while! Your financial luck is looking up, making this a good time for investments. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 6, 13, 17.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Some good news will put a smile on your face this weekend. Share this feeling with others by heading out with old friends and getting to know some new ones. A major financial matter will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It might be time for a trip back to the old homestead. Sure you might not be able to go there physically, but you can always use the Internet to get back there digitally. The color purple will act as a warning sign. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The alignment of the stars indicates that financial ventures are highly likely to succeed this weekend. This will be a great time to sit down with your financial advisor and talk about long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A sensitive issue may have you feeling like you are walking a tightrope strung between two high-rise buildings. It's okay to feel nervous, but do not let your fear keep you from doing what you must. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not look at the roadblocks as problems, but as opportunities to challenge yourself. The more experience you get, the more competitive you will be when it comes to your career. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Creativity endeavours will be highlighted this weekend. You will be able to find inspiration by listening to music. An opportunity to further your education must not be passed up. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not be afraid to explore your feelings. They can be great indicators that will help you navigate a particularly difficult situation. Love is on the rise this weekend, making this a great time to head out with that special someone. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your luck will be great when it comes to social activities this weekend. Don't miss out by staying home. A misunderstanding may have a long-lasting impact on your career, so make sure you try to communicate as clearly as possible. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Plans have a high chance of not going exactly the way they are supposed to this weekend. Be prepared to make adjustments on the fly as you go about your day. Keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Luck will eventually start to swing your way if you just hold on for a little while longer. Use the time until then to get your plans in order so you can stage a major counterattack. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



If you are not getting the appreciation you feel you deserve, make sure you speak up and let others know. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to your finances. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not let yourself fade into the background. You deserve recognition for everything you have worked so hard to achieve. If others can't see that, it might be time for a change. ✭✭✭